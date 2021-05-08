Undergraduate programme: SAU extends application deadline

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has extended the date of receipt of application forms for admission in undergraduate Degree program in its affiliated colleges.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the University, the meeting of Deans Committee was held at committee room and was presided by Dr. Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor, it was decided that keeping in view the current situation in COVID-19 and Eid holidays, the date of application Farms for admissions in the undergraduate degree program at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies and sub-campus Umerkot affiliated to the university, has been extended till June 4, 2021. Interested candidates can submit applications for admission in two colleges and sub-campus till the fixed date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021