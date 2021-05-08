Pakistan
The Weather
08 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Friday (May 7, 2021) and the forecast for Saturday (May 8, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 34-23 (°C) 10-00 (%) 35-24 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-15 (°C) 48-00 (%) 28-15 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-22 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 35-22 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Quetta 29-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 28-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 31-21 (°C) 12-00 (%) 32-22 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
