ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Govt inherited fragile economy, destroyed institutions: Ali Muhammad

  • Ali Muhammad Khan said Shehbaz Sharif would have to submit medical reports of Nawaz Sharif's illness if he would not return back in Pakistan
APP Updated 08 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the condition of the country was too bad and its economy was fragile when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to sincere efforts of the incumbent government the national economy was improving day by day and the national institutions were strengthening and working independently.

The minister said PTI had always respected the courts and its decisions but on the other hand it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which had always criticized and raised objections about the courts decisions.

He said whenever PML-N faced difficult situation then its leadership had always escaped from the country, adding opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had given gaurantee regarding returning of Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif would be held accountable if Nawaz Sharif will not return in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Shehbaz Sharif would have to submit medical reports of Nawaz Sharif's illness if he would not return back in Pakistan

To another query, he said the government has right to knock the door of the court against the bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had disintegrated as it had bad intention from day one.

