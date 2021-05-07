ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on strength in material shares

  • Gold prices extended gains after breaching the key $1,800 level in the previous session, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.85 points, or 0.39%, at 19,365.83.
Reuters 07 May 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by material stocks after gold prices gained, although a fall in energy stocks limited gains.

Gold prices extended gains after breaching the key $1,800 level in the previous session, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields.

That helped the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, rise nearly 1%.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.85 points, or 0.39%, at 19,365.83.

The energy sector dropped 0.3% as US crude prices were down 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude lost 0.8%.

Pipeline operator TC Energy fell 0.8% after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

On the economic front, Canada lost more jobs than expected in April as fresh restrictions to contain a variant-driven third wave of COVID-19 weighed on employers, data showed.

On the TSX, 176 issues were higher, while 47 issues declined for a 3.74-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 26.33 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc , which jumped 12.4%, after Jefferies upgraded the stock and Oceanagold Corp, which rose 6.1%.

Centerra Gold tumbled 26%, the most on the TSX, after Kyrgyzstan passed law to take control of Kumtor gold mine.

The second biggest decliner was Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 13.8%, after the company posted a loss of 40 cents per share in the first quarter.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Zenabis Global Inc and Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc .

The TSX posted 20 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 74 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 48.07 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index US crude prices Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX gains on strength in material shares

COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters