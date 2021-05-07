Commerzbank CEO says aims to keep lender independent

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank's Chief Executive Manfred Knof wants to keep the German lender independent, he told Reuters on Friday.

Knof, speaking after a deal was struck between management and employees over thousands of job reductions, said the bank has made a significant step in cutting costs.

He said he hopes that future strategy plans focus more on customers.

"My goal is to ensure Commerzbank's independence as a profitable, high-performing bank," he said.