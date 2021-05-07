Amazon’s Pakistan addition major breakthrough for local companies, SMEs

Adviser on Trade and Commerce Razak Dawood has said Amazon, the US-based eCommerce giant will be opening its seller's registration of Pakistan companies very soon.

Talking to the media on Friday, the advisor said that the development is a big opportunity for Pakistani companies including the SMEs to use the platform of Amazon to connect with the global market and export their products.

Razak Dawood said the private sector logistics companies have an opportunity to scale up businesses and develop international partnerships for effective delivery. He said Pakistan Post is also having automation and preparing itself for parcel deliveries.

On Thursday, it was reported that Pakistan has received approval from Amazon to register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list.

The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally.

Back in 2020, Amazon registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. According to records of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Amazon’s Pakistan office will be led by Paul Andrew Macpherson.

SAPM Shahbaz Gill expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement gained by Pakistan. In his tweet, Gill said that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.