ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares post first weekly gain in three on boost from miners

  • Bucking the trend, technology stocks fell 2.3% as investors turned back to value stocks on recovery hopes, intensified by sell-off in US peers.
Reuters 07 May 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Friday, posting a weekly gain after two straight weeks of losses, as soaring commodity prices boosted miners, while the central bank raising its forecasts for the economy also buoyed sentiment.

Global stocks rose ahead of US jobs report and Federal Reserve's stance on monetary stimulus later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% higher at 7,080.80, while gaining 0.8% for the week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia predicted economic growth to hit near double digits in the current quarter, while emphasising that the wage growth is too slow.

"We had a bounce back today from Thursday's declines, while US markets helped the sentiment with Dow Jones' closing high," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

"The fact that there were zero community transmission cases of COVID-19 (in Australia) certainly lifted the mood."

That helped travel stocks rebound from Thursday's losses, with online travel bookings provider Webjet and tourism services providers Flight Centre Travel gaining 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively.

Metals and mining index rose 1.3%, as iron ore and copper hit record highs, with heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks rose 3.4% on firmer bullion prices, with index heavyweight Newcrest Mining surging 3.8%.

Financial stocks rose 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.1%. Financial conglomerate Macquarie Group declined 0.4%, even as it posted a record annual profit, beating its guidance.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks fell 2.3% as investors turned back to value stocks on recovery hopes, intensified by sell-off in US peers.

The sub-index shed 10.5% for the week, its biggest weekly drop in 11. Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay shed 18.9% for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to end the session at 12,729.92, in its third consecutive session of losses.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 central bank economy CommSec economist

Australia shares post first weekly gain in three on boost from miners

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters