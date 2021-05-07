SINGAPORE: US oil may fall to $63.88 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $65.45.

The failure of the contract to break a resistance at $66.52 suggests a continuation of the correction from $67.98. Three waves make up the correction.

The wave C is unfolding.

Based on the strength of the wave B, the wave C could be much short.

A trendline suggests a target of $62.62, while the wave 2 ended around $61.35, which may be approached as well.

Chances are the wave C could end in the zone of $61.35-$62.62.

On the daily chart, a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 triggered the second correction, which is expected to be shallower than the one from the March 8 high of $67.98.

The uptrend from $33.64 remains unchanged.

It is not very clear how deep this correction could be. Most likely, it will end in the range of $61.79-$64.18, which keeps with the analysis on the hourly chart.

