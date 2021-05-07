Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.52 percent, or 149.65 points, to 28,787.11.
07 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday morning in positive territory, in line with a rally across Asian markets and following a record close on Wall Street as data showed jobs creation in the United States surging.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.52 percent, or 149.65 points, to 28,787.11.
PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'
Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains
Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL
US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief
Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM
Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced
Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning
Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th
Read more stories
Comments