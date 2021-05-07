Country reports 108 more Covid-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 108 more coronavirus deaths and 4,198 Covid cases during the past 24 hours, on Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, 46,467 Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours, of which 4,198 were positive showing a positivity ratio of 9.03 percent.

Moreover, according to the NCOC, there are some 84,172 active coronavirus cases, at present, across the country; and 4,397 Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours have recovered.

Since pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has total 845,833 cases of which 18,537 have died, and 743,124 have recovered.

After the addition of new Covid-19 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country fights with the deadly third wave of the coronavirus.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was recorded in Punjab as the province reported 68 fatalities.

There are some 5,624 Covid-19 patients admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.

According to the NCOC data, out of 845,833 nationwide cases, Punjab with 312,522 Covid-19 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 288,680 cases, KPK 121,728 cases, ICT 77,065 cases, , Balochistan 22,900 cases, AJK 17,583 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 5,355 cases.

Punjab in the past 24 hours has reported 1,906 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths following which the cases tally in the province has jumped to 312,522 and the death toll is 8,809.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has reported 629 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths during the last 24 hours as a result the provincial case tally has jumped to 121,728 and the death toll to 3,497 since the pandemic outbreak.

Balochistan has reported 124 coronavirus cases and one death which has taken the provincial tally of the coronavirus cases to 22,900 and the death toll to 240.

The Islamabad Capital Territory in the past 24 hours reported 204 Covid-19 cases and five deaths, which has taken the Covid-19 cases tally to 77,065, and death toll in the federal capital to 699.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the past 24 hours reported 68 Covid-19 cases and four deaths as a result, the AJK’s cases tally has reached 17,583 and death toll to 494, while Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reported 11 cases in the past 24 hours and no deaths; so far GB has reported 5,355 coronavirus cases and 107 deaths.

According to the NCOC data, since the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan, so far 51 children under 10 years of age have died.

The NCOC data said people in the age bracket of 61-70 years were worst hit. Moreover, it has claimed the lives of 154 health workers since outbreak.

