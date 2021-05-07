Board exams to begin after June 15: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that board exams would begin in the country after June 15.

Sharing details on Twitter about the board exams, Shafqat Mahmood said that Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) took place Wednesday and it was decided that Board exams would begin after June 15.

“Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions,” he said.

The education minister further clarified in another message from his Twitter handle that respective boards will announce the exact dates but in principle, exams will start after June 15 with priority to grades 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and nine.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood dispelled rumours that the examination for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled.

“No truth in rumours that exams will not be held,” said Shafqat in a Tweet.

The minister further clarified that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.