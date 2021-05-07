President asks people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 to ensure safety against the virus.

“As I get my second dose on Thursday, I advise all, particularly elderly, to must get vaccinated and continue observing other precautionary measures,” the president said, while talking to media after receiving his second dose of vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Tarlai, in the suburbs of Islamabad, on Thursday.

President Alvi said besides vaccine, adopting other precautions including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining social distance were important to contain the spread of the virus.

To avoid rush in bazaars, he stressed not to keep pending the shopping for Eid for the last days of Ramazan.

“If we show discipline, follow precautions and keep seeking Allah’s mercy, we will be bestowed with His blessings in tough times,” he said.

President Alvi visited the vaccine centre without any protocol and got vaccinated after fulfilling the due process including registration at the service counter.

The president expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the centre where around 600 people were being vaccinated in a day – 300 each by afternoon and after Iftar.

