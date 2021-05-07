ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Toshakhana case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

Fazal Sher 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, recorded statement of a prosecution witness, a bank official, in Toshakhana case, involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, two premiers - Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif, and others.

Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of the prosecution witness, Muhammad Khurram Alam, operation manager, Silk Bank, Korangi Road, Karachi.

The witness produced details of two bank accounts of accused Zardari and other relevant documents before the court.

The witness told the court that he appeared before investigation officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 18, 2019 in connection with an inquiry regarding Toshakhana case.

I have produced the requisite banking record pertaining to accounts number 20011352442 (new account) and account no 0100976100 (old account) of Zardari maintained with Silk Bank, Korangi Road, Karachi.

He further told the court that he also produced certified copies of accounts opening form, Know Your Customer (KYC), Specimen Signature (SS) card.

I also produced cheques dated April 21, 2019 amounting to Rs 9.2 million pertaining to Ansari Sugar Mill of the NBP in favour of account of Zardari maintained at Silk Bank, he said, adding that the IO also recorded his statement.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s lead counsel’s associate, and others filed separate application before the court, seeking exemption of their clients from personal appearance before it, which the court approved.

The defence counsel raised objection over system generated document produced by the witness, and said that the document was not original and it is only a photocopy.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, two former prime ministers, Sharif and Gillani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy Libya and gifts from Toshakhana-an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Similarly, Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing of the Mega Money Laundering, till May 20 due to absence of Zardari’s lead counsel Farooq H Naek.

NAB Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari accountability court KYC Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Muhammad Khurram Alam

