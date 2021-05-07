Southern B’stan package: Umar directs authorities to expedite power projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has directed relevant departments that work on power projects under the Southern Balochistan package should be expedited, so that the people could benefit from them.

The minister gave these directions, while chairing a meeting to review the status of power projects under the development plan of Southern Balochistan, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Secretary Power Division, and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the ongoing development projects in Balochistan especially power-related projects were discussed.

Asad Umar directed in the meeting that work on power projects under the Southern Balochistan package should be expedited, so that the people can benefit from them.

He assured that the federal government would continue to play its due role in the development of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021