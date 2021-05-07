ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Shehbaz meets Chinese ambassador

07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif visited Chinese High Commission and met with the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, said a press release.

Former prime minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senetor Mushahid Hussain and PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also accompanied him.

This was Shehbaz's first meeting with the Chinese Ambassador after his appointment which was held in a pleasant, lively and friendly environment. Shehbaz welcomed the ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment.

He said China is like second home to Pakistanis and visa versa.

He expressed how that this relationship between iron brothers would strengthen and deepen in coming days.

Calling China an exemplary partner and friend of Pakistan, he said, during Nawaz Sharif’s term in government this friendship transformed into a lasting and strong economic partnership.

This, he said marked a new era of Pakistan China ties that turned the friendship that was was deeper than oceans, higher than the Himalayas, and sweeter than honey into a bond of iron brotherhood.

Shehbaz while thanking China and its people said that China helped Pakistan in an exemplary way during the pandemic. From sending masks, medics and gear to donating vaccines, thus role of China should be recorded in golden words in the history. He said no words could be enough to thank for this.

He said every Pakistani so proud of its Chinese brethren and only a true friend could have helped in this manner.

The PML-N president did the Belt and Road Initiative's Flagship project CPEC is not just an instrument of prosperity for Pakistan but for the entire region.

He paid rich tribute to the resolve of President Xi Jinping and the commitment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that could transform the future of not just the people of the two countries but of the region.

Nawaz Sharif made it possible only within 3 years that majority of CPEC projects were either completed or were nearing completion.

All this was achieved during an ailing economy and 18 hours of power outages but China held Pakistan's hand and took it on the path to prosperiy and development.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude to God Almighty that the Chinese diplomats were safe in the Quetta Blast.

This was a conspiracy to derail the ties between two countries.—PR

