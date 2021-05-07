ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Punjab Transmission & Despatch Company to be established: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved to set up the Punjab Transmission & Despatch Company (PTDC) to get ...
Recorder Report 07 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved to set up the Punjab Transmission & Despatch Company (PTDC) to get rid of load shedding and tripping forever.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the Punjab Cabinet has approved a revolutionary energy project. According to him, Punjab would set up its own grid and transmission company. He said he was grateful to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar as well as the provincial Cabinet.

He said the Company would get Rs20 million in the first phase and the department would ensure uninterrupted power supply after setting up its own grid station. He said the department would also lay down transmission lines. He said development work on this project would start during the ongoing year that would end up load shedding for consumers. He has also appreciated the role of Secretary Energy Punjab Muhammad Amir Khan and his team.

The energy minister further said that the inauguration of those hospitals shifted on solar energy is due right after Eid. He also informed that 90 percent of the development fund allocated for the department has been utilized. The department is working on supplying affordable and environment-friendly electricity to consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

