SSUET, e-Creatorz sign agreement

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed an agreement with e-Creatorz (EC) that will allow SSUET to implement and use the eDU SMARTZ Academic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) developed by EC.

EC will facilitate the implementation of ERP at SSUET and will also ensure the deliverance of extensive training to SSUET staff through experienced trainers for each program/module throughout the implementation phase.

Through this agreement, SSUET will have access to the ERP system that offers numerous benefits such as student facilitation from admission to graduation, Finance, HR, Procurement and Inventory modules.

