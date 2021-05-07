Turkey holds key rate at 19pc

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday held its main interest rate at 19 percent while hinting that it may be lowered in the months to come.

The bank removed a key reference from its monthly statement promising high rates to fight inflation “for an extended period”.

It said instead that “the current monetary policy stance will be maintained until the significant fall in (inflation expectations) is achieved”. The Turkish lira remained unchanged at around 8.31 to the dollar after the announcement.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has edged up to 17.1 percent and is expected to keep growing for some months to come.

But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan subscribes to the unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause high inflation instead of slowing it down.

He replaced a market-friendly central bank chief who raised rates sharply during his four-month term with party loyalist Sahap Kavcioglu in February.

Kavcioglu has since promised to keep the central bank’s policy rate above that of inflation — signalling that it may be hiked should the inflation rate reach 19 percent. The central bank repeated that statement on Thursday. “High levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the pricing behaviour and inflation outlook,” it added.

The lira has lost more than a tenth of its value since Kavcioglu’s appointment due to what analysts view as a further erosion in investor trust of the bank’s independence from Erdogan.