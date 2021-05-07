Indian shares up

BENGALURU: Indian shares climbed on Thursday to a one-week closing high, as gains in IT and metal companies after strong earnings reports eclipsed worries over record spikes in daily coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 14,724.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.56% to 48,949.76, their highest close since April 29, after struggling to make headway earlier in the session.

Tata Steel climbed 2.9% to a record close after beating quarterly profit estimates. Hindalco Industries jumped 5.1% and the Nifty Metal index climbed 2.5%, helped by strong metal prices.