LME official prices
07 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2036.50 2446.00 9991.50 2186.00 17985.00 32425.00 2935.50 2236.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2036.50 2446.00 9991.50 2186.00 17985.00 32425.00 2935.50 2236.50
3-months Buyer 2030.00 2439.50 9990.50 2201.50 18013.00 29550.00 2952.00 2230.00
3-months Seller 2030.00 2439.50 9990.50 2201.50 18013.00 29550.00 2952.00 2230.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 27150.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 27150.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
