ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
May 07, 2021
Recorder Report 07 May 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 6, 2021).

==============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
==============================================================================
Berth              Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                       Date
==============================================================================
OP-2               M.T            Disc.          Alpine Marine      05-05-2021
                   Khairpur       Mogas          Services
B-1                Chem           Disc.          Eastwind           05-05-2021
                   Silicon        Chemical       Shipping Company
B-2                FG             Disc.          Eastwind           06-05-2021
                   Rotterdam      Chemical       Shipping Company
B-4                Ceto           Disc. Tanker   Highseas           05-05-2021
                                                 Shipping
B-5                Best Glory     Disc.          Legend             05-05-2021
                                  General Cargo  Shipping
B-10/B-11          Good           Disc.          Legend             05-05-2021
                   Luck 1         General Cargo  Shipping
B-11/B-12          Jin Tao        Disc.          Legend             05-05-2021
                                  General Cargo  Shipping
B-13/B-14          Jin Hao        Load           Ocean              06-05-2021
                                  Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15          Doric Arrow    Disc. Soya     Eastwind           19-04-2021
                                  Bean Seeds     Shipping
Nmb-2              Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       28-04-2021
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25               Sofia          Load           Trade Link         05-05-2021
                                  Base Oil       International
B-26/B-27          Csl Sophei     Disc. Load     Oceansea           05-05-2021
                                  Container      Shipping
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4            Leo            Disc. Load     United Marine      05-05-2021
                   Paramount      Container      Agencies
==============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
==============================================================================
Name of            Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel             Date           Cargo
==============================================================================
                                                                           NIL
==============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
==============================================================================
Stolt Sequoia      06-05-2021     L/12500 Ethanol       Alpine Marine Services
Cosco Japan        06-05-2021     D/L Container           Cosco Shipping Lines
Fotini Lady        07-05-2021     D/55000 Mogas        Alpine Marines Services
Lian Shan Hu       07-05-2021     D/57600 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Al Mahboobah       07-05-2021     D/19000 Chemical             Wilhelmsen Ship
                                                                      Services
M.T Shalamar       07-05-2021     D/72000 Crude Oil                       PNSC
Mogral             07-05-2021     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
Northern           07-05-2021     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                       Company
Dedication                                                            Pakistan
Thorswind          07-05-2021     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
Michalakis         07-05-2021     L/45000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
==============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
==============================================================================
Name of            Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel             Date           Cargo
==============================================================================
Cma Cgm Moliere    06-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Viking Emerald     06-05-2021     Vehicle                                    -
Hanyu Camellia     06-05-2021     Tanker                                     -
Gozo               06-05-2021     Rock Phosphate                             -
Songa Nuernberg    06-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Korea Chemi        06-05-2021     Tanker                                     -
Diyala             06-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Dubai         06-05-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

