KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 6, 2021).

============================================================================== ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================== Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================== OP-2 M.T Disc. Alpine Marine 05-05-2021 Khairpur Mogas Services B-1 Chem Disc. Eastwind 05-05-2021 Silicon Chemical Shipping Company B-2 FG Disc. Eastwind 06-05-2021 Rotterdam Chemical Shipping Company B-4 Ceto Disc. Tanker Highseas 05-05-2021 Shipping B-5 Best Glory Disc. Legend 05-05-2021 General Cargo Shipping B-10/B-11 Good Disc. Legend 05-05-2021 Luck 1 General Cargo Shipping B-11/B-12 Jin Tao Disc. Legend 05-05-2021 General Cargo Shipping B-13/B-14 Jin Hao Load Ocean 06-05-2021 Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Doric Arrow Disc. Soya Eastwind 19-04-2021 Bean Seeds Shipping Nmb-2 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 28-04-2021 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ B-25 Sofia Load Trade Link 05-05-2021 Base Oil International B-26/B-27 Csl Sophei Disc. Load Oceansea 05-05-2021 Container Shipping ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Saptl-4 Leo Disc. Load United Marine 05-05-2021 Paramount Container Agencies ============================================================================== EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================== Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================== NIL ============================================================================== EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================== Stolt Sequoia 06-05-2021 L/12500 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services Cosco Japan 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Fotini Lady 07-05-2021 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marines Services Lian Shan Hu 07-05-2021 D/57600 Mogas Gac Pakistan Al Mahboobah 07-05-2021 D/19000 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services M.T Shalamar 07-05-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil PNSC Mogral 07-05-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Northern 07-05-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Company Dedication Pakistan Thorswind 07-05-2021 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Michalakis 07-05-2021 L/45000 Clinkers Ocean Services ============================================================================== SHIP SAILED ============================================================================== Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================== Cma Cgm Moliere 06-05-2021 Container Ship - Viking Emerald 06-05-2021 Vehicle - Hanyu Camellia 06-05-2021 Tanker - Gozo 06-05-2021 Rock Phosphate - Songa Nuernberg 06-05-2021 Container Ship - Korea Chemi 06-05-2021 Tanker - Diyala 06-05-2021 Container Ship - Kmtc Dubai 06-05-2021 Container Ship - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021