Shipping Intelligence
07 May 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 6, 2021).
==============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
==============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
==============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc. Alpine Marine 05-05-2021
Khairpur Mogas Services
B-1 Chem Disc. Eastwind 05-05-2021
Silicon Chemical Shipping Company
B-2 FG Disc. Eastwind 06-05-2021
Rotterdam Chemical Shipping Company
B-4 Ceto Disc. Tanker Highseas 05-05-2021
Shipping
B-5 Best Glory Disc. Legend 05-05-2021
General Cargo Shipping
B-10/B-11 Good Disc. Legend 05-05-2021
Luck 1 General Cargo Shipping
B-11/B-12 Jin Tao Disc. Legend 05-05-2021
General Cargo Shipping
B-13/B-14 Jin Hao Load Ocean 06-05-2021
Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Doric Arrow Disc. Soya Eastwind 19-04-2021
Bean Seeds Shipping
Nmb-2 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 28-04-2021
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25 Sofia Load Trade Link 05-05-2021
Base Oil International
B-26/B-27 Csl Sophei Disc. Load Oceansea 05-05-2021
Container Shipping
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4 Leo Disc. Load United Marine 05-05-2021
Paramount Container Agencies
==============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
==============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
==============================================================================
NIL
==============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
==============================================================================
Stolt Sequoia 06-05-2021 L/12500 Ethanol Alpine Marine Services
Cosco Japan 06-05-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines
Fotini Lady 07-05-2021 D/55000 Mogas Alpine Marines Services
Lian Shan Hu 07-05-2021 D/57600 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Al Mahboobah 07-05-2021 D/19000 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship
Services
M.T Shalamar 07-05-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil PNSC
Mogral 07-05-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Northern 07-05-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Company
Dedication Pakistan
Thorswind 07-05-2021 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Michalakis 07-05-2021 L/45000 Clinkers Ocean Services
==============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
==============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
==============================================================================
Cma Cgm Moliere 06-05-2021 Container Ship -
Viking Emerald 06-05-2021 Vehicle -
Hanyu Camellia 06-05-2021 Tanker -
Gozo 06-05-2021 Rock Phosphate -
Songa Nuernberg 06-05-2021 Container Ship -
Korea Chemi 06-05-2021 Tanker -
Diyala 06-05-2021 Container Ship -
Kmtc Dubai 06-05-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
