May 07, 2021
THE RUPEE: Gains continue

BR Research 07 May 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR continued its gains against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 153. It also continued to go up against other major currencies in open market. According to some reports this can be the effect of increased remittances that flow into Pakistan at end of Ramadhan. In other Asian currency markets, dollar hovered below a two week high as investors waited for US jobs report for clues regarding Federal Reserve policy regarding monetary stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 40 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.60 and 152.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 40 paisas for both buying and selling as well over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 153.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 181.50 and 183 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.25 and 41.55 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.30 and 40.60 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 152.70
Open Offer     Rs 153.20
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

Bid Rate       Rs 152.60
Offer Rate     Rs 152.70
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued to keep going up for the fourth consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

Amid lack of buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 152.80 and Rs 154.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged following sluggish trading activity in the market. As a result, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling) against last rate of Rs154.10(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling).

It closed at Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

