Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
07 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 6, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
FDM Capital Engro Corporation 200 298.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 298.66
FDM Capital Fauji Fertilizer 500 107.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 107.05
B&B Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 1,000 299.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 299.00
Topline Sec. Hub Power 181,000 80.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,000 80.50
Optimus Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 24,837,500 17.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,837,500 17.31
Arif Habib Ltd. Service Global Footwear 168,000 53.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 53.50
ASDA Sec. The Organic Meat Co 100,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 25.00
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 300,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 10.00
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 1,419,716 122.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,419,716 122.95
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 27,007,916
=============================================================================
