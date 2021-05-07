KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 6, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= FDM Capital Engro Corporation 200 298.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 298.66 FDM Capital Fauji Fertilizer 500 107.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 107.05 B&B Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 1,000 299.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 299.00 Topline Sec. Hub Power 181,000 80.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 181,000 80.50 Optimus Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 24,837,500 17.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,837,500 17.31 Arif Habib Ltd. Service Global Footwear 168,000 53.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 168,000 53.50 ASDA Sec. The Organic Meat Co 100,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 25.00 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 300,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 10.00 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 1,419,716 122.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,419,716 122.95 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 27,007,916 =============================================================================

