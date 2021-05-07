Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
07 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 6, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
312,503,257 185,765,437 11,520,858,737 6,259,963,853
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,154,250,247 (1,159,619,487) (5,369,240)
Local Individuals 9,370,587,446 (9,359,723,519) 10,863,927
Local Corporates 4,119,635,452 (4,125,130,139) (5,494,687)
===============================================================================
