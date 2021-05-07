KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 312,503,257 185,765,437 11,520,858,737 6,259,963,853 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,154,250,247 (1,159,619,487) (5,369,240) Local Individuals 9,370,587,446 (9,359,723,519) 10,863,927 Local Corporates 4,119,635,452 (4,125,130,139) (5,494,687) ===============================================================================

