KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,835.65 High: 4,843.83 Low: 4,793.40 Net Change: (+) 30.77 Volume ('000): 223,694 Value ('000): 8,750,848 Makt Cap 1,357,511,737,576 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,081.86 NET CH. (+) 113.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,924.45 NET CH. (+) 46.40 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,504.01 NET CH. (+) 42.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,837.49 NET CH. (-) 12.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,892.00 NET CH. (+) 51.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-May-2021 ====================================

