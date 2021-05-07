Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,835.65
High: 4,843.83
Low: 4,793.40
Net Change: (+) 30.77
Volume ('000): 223,694
Value ('000): 8,750,848
Makt Cap 1,357,511,737,576
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,081.86
NET CH. (+) 113.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,924.45
NET CH. (+) 46.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,504.01
NET CH. (+) 42.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,837.49
NET CH. (-) 12.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,892.00
NET CH. (+) 51.16
------------------------------------
As on: 6-May-2021
====================================
