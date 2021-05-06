CM asks citizens to remain confined at homes during Eid holidays

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to close down all the tourist spots, including mountain resort town Murree, during Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16.

In a statement, the CM maintained the decision has been taken in the wake of the prevailing corona situation and urged the citizens to remain confined to their homes during holidays.

The roads leading to Murree and other tourist spots will remain closed till May 16 and no trespassing will be allowed, he affirmed and appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions while showing socially responsible behaviour.