Pakistan
CM asks citizens to remain confined at homes during Eid holidays
- The CM maintained the decision has been taken in the wake of the prevailing corona situation and urged the citizens to remain confined to their homes during holidays.
Updated 06 May 2021
LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to close down all the tourist spots, including mountain resort town Murree, during Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16.
In a statement, the CM maintained the decision has been taken in the wake of the prevailing corona situation and urged the citizens to remain confined to their homes during holidays.
The roads leading to Murree and other tourist spots will remain closed till May 16 and no trespassing will be allowed, he affirmed and appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions while showing socially responsible behaviour.
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
CM asks citizens to remain confined at homes during Eid holidays
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
Read more stories
Comments