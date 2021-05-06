ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Dr Firdous apprises PM Imran Khan of performance of Sahulat bazaars

  • She also informed PM Imran Khan about the provision of essential items in Ramadan bazaars and about the problems of the people.
APP Updated 06 May 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting Special Assistant briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing public welfare oriented projects in the province besides the performance of Ramadan bazaars.

She also informed PM Imran Khan about the provision of essential items in Ramadan bazaars and about the problems of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to solve the problems of people and said that all possible steps should be taken to provide maximum relief to the common man.

He further directed to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items.

The Prime Minister also directed to set up digital directorate in Information department to facilitate people efficiently.

