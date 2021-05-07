ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 260.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73%

Suzuki: Back on the steering wheel

BR Research 07 May 2021

After turning losses for eight consecutive quarters, Pakistan Suzuki (PSX: PSMC) is back in profits since the past two quarters as volumes have finally started to show strength. The company was in dire straits after struggling to sustain volumes for its new variant Alto as well Wagon-R and Cultus through CY19 and CY20. Economic slowdown together with higher interest rates suppressed demand for the entire industry, though the recovery for peer OEMs has been fairly swifter.

In 1QCY21, the company recorded double the revenue as last year in line with the doubling of volumetric sales. The company’s analyst briefing gives more insight—while nearly all segments under PSMC recorded growth, the CBU import segment showed a decline of 80 percent in year-on-year sales. Margins improved during the quarter as costs did not increase in proportion to revenues even though the company is facing higher freight charges due to shipping and supply-chain challenges.

Currency appreciation may have made CKD kits cheaper. Estimated cost per unit sold has fallen by 4 percent in 1QCY21, though the measure might not be exact as motorcycle sales (up 41%) are not included.

Demand has improved on the back of lower borrowing costs, and may even have offset some of the effects of higher prices that have seen succeeding inclines over the past two years. According to the company’s briefing auto finance constituted 40 percent of total sales during CY20 against 30-35 percent in CY19. It is safe to assume this trend has continued in the outgoing quarter as interest rates have stayed put.

The company has kept overheads at 4-5 percent of revenues which is standard and actually saw a reduction in finance costs to 0.7 percent in 1QCY21 against 6 percent this period last year which shored up the bottom-line. A major contributor to the profit is other income component which was 56 percent of before-tax profits.

With used car imports not picking up due to changes in policy, favorable currency and cheaper financing available for customers, Suzuki is on its way to a solid recovery. One threat remains the supply-chain challenges and the shortage of semi-conductors in the global market which is used in automobile manufacturing. However, it seems Suzuki has remained insulated from that. As long as global supply chain remain disrupted though, higher freight on imports will prevail which may cause margins squeeze.

suzuki economic slowdown CULTUS automobile sector Automobile sale Pakistan Suzuki PSMC Wagon R

Suzuki: Back on the steering wheel

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Alcohol deaths hit 20-year high in lockdown: UK data

Pandemic drove 230m Indians into poverty: study

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters