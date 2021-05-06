Business & Finance
Czech central bank: will return to rate hike debate in June, some increase this year certain
- Rusnok told a news conference he would not speculate on how many hikes would come but said the bank did not need to wait long before it starts to take the main repo rate to more standard levels from the current 0.25%.
06 May 2021
PRAGUE: The Czech central bank's board will return to debate on raising interest rates in June and it now seems certain that the bank will start tightening policy this year as pandemic effects wane and a rebound in consumption is expected, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.
Rusnok told a news conference he would not speculate on how many hikes would come but said the bank did not need to wait long before it starts to take the main repo rate to more standard levels from the current 0.25%.
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
Czech central bank: will return to rate hike debate in June, some increase this year certain
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK
India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours
Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen
US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon
PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin
Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'
Read more stories
Comments