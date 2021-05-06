ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Norway central bank rate hike beckons as recovery continues

  • Norway rates on hold at record low 0.0%.
  • Hike likely in 2nd half of 2021 amid rebound from pandemic.
  • Economic uncertainty remains, but is no longer "substantial".
  • Norges Bank could become first in G10 to hike.
Reuters 06 May 2021

OSLO: Norway's central bank said it was on track to hike interest rates later this year if the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic proceeds as it expects.

The bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% at its latest meeting on Thursday, as expected.

Norges Bank plans to raise rates in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, likely making it the first among G10 central banks to increase the cost of borrowing since the pandemic began.

The Norwegian economy contracted by 2.5% last year in what was its worst performance since 1945, although the decline was smaller than in most other European nations, reflecting the country's less severe COVID-19 outbreak.

The government has launched the first step of a four-point plan to reopen society, and economists recently polled by Reuters expect economic growth of 3.7% in 2021.

"In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

While economic uncertainty remains, Norges Bank no longer used the term "substantial uncertainty" with regards to the outlook for the second half of the year, as it had done two months ago when it first flagged the option of a 2021 hike.

"There is a nuance in the way we describe the economic outlook," Olsen told Reuters in a video interview.

"We're a bit more certain as things have developed largely as we anticipated since our March report, so we're a little more confident," he said.

The central bank reiterated it wanted to see clear signs of economic recovery before a rate hike takes place and said the progress of the country's COVID-19 vaccine programme suggested activity would pick up as the year went on.

Norway currently expects all adults to be offered at least one vaccine dose by late July.

Norges Bank's announcement was exactly as expected and pointed to a rate increase in the second half of 2021, Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank Jullum said.

"That also means it is still 50-50 whether (the rate hike) will come in September or December," he said.

Norway's currency, the crown, weakened slightly after the announcement.

Norges Bank's next rate meeting and outlook revisions are due on June 17.

interest rate European nations policymaker policy rate Norway's central bank

