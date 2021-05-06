Business & Finance
Commerzbank job cut deal expected to be signed on Friday
06 May 2021
FRANKFURT: Commerzbank labour representatives on Friday are expected to sign off on a deal that will pave the way for the German lender to cut 10,000 jobs globally, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The agreement includes early retirement and reduced hours for older employees, with a focus on those born in 1968 and earlier, the people said. It also includes details on severance packages and retraining programs for employees.
The agreement is central to Chief Executive Manfred Knof's plans to streamline the nation's second-biggest listed lender and return it to profitability.
Some of the details of the plan were reported on Thursday by Boersen-Zeitung. Reuters earlier this week reported that a deal was close.
