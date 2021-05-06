ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end at one-week high as IT, metal stocks climb

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 14,724.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.56% to 48,949.76, their highest close since April 29, after struggling to make headway earlier in the session.
  • India reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 21 million, while deaths rose by a record 3,980, health ministry data showed.
Reuters 06 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares climbed on Thursday to a one-week closing high, as gains in IT and metal companies after strong earnings reports eclipsed worries over record spikes in daily coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 14,724.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.56% to 48,949.76, their highest close since April 29, after struggling to make headway earlier in the session.

India reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 21 million, while deaths rose by a record 3,980, health ministry data showed.

The surge in infections has overwhelmed India's healthcare system, forced state lockdowns, and prompted several economists to cut gross domestic product projections, but the stock market is focused on corporate earnings amid abundant liquidity, analysts say.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in a note that IT, pharmaceuticals, metals and telecom shares were likely to remain resilient under "difficult times".

Tata Steel climbed 2.9% to a record close after beating quarterly profit estimates. Hindalco Industries jumped 5.1% and the Nifty Metal index climbed 2.5%, helped by strong metal prices.

IT solutions firm Coforge soared 17.4% to an all-time peak after reporting a rise in quarterly profit and issuing strong outlook for the full year. The Nifty IT Index closed up 1.8%, with IT major Wipro advancing 4.4%.

Angel Broking jumped to its 20% upper limit after the stockbroker reported a surge in profit.

Top shadow lender HDFC Ltd was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50, closing 2.2% higher.

State-run lender IDBI Bank ended up 6.9% after the government on Wednesday approved a stake sale.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp climbed 4.5% ahead of its quarterly results, while rival Bajaj Auto rose 2.5%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex HDFC Ltd

Indian shares end at one-week high as IT, metal stocks climb

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters