ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder
Markets

TSX futures point to a flat open

  • Brent crude oil futures fell 0.64%, to $68.5 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures lost 0.69%, to $65.1 a barrel.
  • The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.64% higher at 19,310.74 on Wednesday.
Reuters 06 May 2021

Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices.

Gold rose as the dollar retreated from two-week highs and US Treasury yields fell, with traders focusing on economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's strategy on monetary support going forward.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.64%, to $68.5 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures lost 0.69%, to $65.1 a barrel.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.64% higher at 19,310.74 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were up 0.09% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.16%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Bombardier reported a 43% increase in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 136% rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue outlook, as strong demand for vehicles encouraged its customers to order more body structures, chassis and powertrains.

Natural Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, buoyed by higher oil prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts lifted demand.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

