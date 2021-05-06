TSX futures point to a flat open

Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices.

Gold rose as the dollar retreated from two-week highs and US Treasury yields fell, with traders focusing on economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's strategy on monetary support going forward.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.64%, to $68.5 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures lost 0.69%, to $65.1 a barrel.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.64% higher at 19,310.74 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were up 0.09% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.16%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Bombardier reported a 43% increase in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 136% rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue outlook, as strong demand for vehicles encouraged its customers to order more body structures, chassis and powertrains.

Natural Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, buoyed by higher oil prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts lifted demand.