Kenyan shilling firms to three-week high, government bond sale helps

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday to a three-week high, helped by dollar inflows from foreign investors buying a government bond, and muted demand from importers, traders said.

At 0853 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.70/106.90 per dollar, its strongest since April 15, Refinitiv data showed. On Wednesday, the shilling closed at 106.90/107.10.