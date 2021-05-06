MMBL secures ‘Positive Outlook’ credit rating from PACRA

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has become the only bank in Pakistan – microfinance or commercial – to secure a ‘Positive Outlook’ credit rating from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) in its latest Credit Rating Assessments for the Banking sector recently.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Finance & Digital Officer Mobilink Bank, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “We are committed to focusing on untapped market & customer opportunities that map well with our strategic ambitions for SME and Digital Businesses.

“This approach is allowing us to diversify and generate solid recurring income streams that are backed by a high-quality secured portfolio, strong compliance, and risk credit practices. Maintaining customer and shareholder trust is key in our efforts.”

President & CEO Mobilink Bank, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “We are humbled to be the only bank in Pakistan, micro or otherwise, to be awarded a 'Positive Outlook' by PACRA in these testing times for all. We take heart from our customers' trust in us and will continue to uplift our standards of financial, credit & risk management to deliver even greater value in the months and years ahead."