ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.63%)
AVN 85.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.44%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
EPCL 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.52%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.31%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.06%)
TRG 166.80 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.19%)
UNITY 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.92%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 41.1 (0.86%)
BR30 24,833 Increased By ▲ 139.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,177 Increased By ▲ 233.78 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,481 Increased By ▲ 97.67 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on US jobs report

  • Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Reuters 06 May 2021

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of US non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.05 per ounce by 0126 GMT.

US gold futures was steady at $1,785.10 per ounce.

The dollar index hovered close to a two-week high, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

US private payrolls surged by the most in seven months in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, suggesting the economy gained further momentum early in the second quarter, powered by massive government aid and rising COVID-19 vaccinations.

Investors look forward to Friday's US monthly jobs report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month.

The US economy may be growing more quickly and unemployment falling faster than the core of Federal Reserve policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday reiterated his worries about reaching the Fed's 2% inflation goal and said he expects monetary policy to stay super-easy for some time.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The Bank of England will say on Thursday Britain's economy is heading for a much stronger recovery this year than it previously expected and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support.

Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,968.78 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 per ounce on Tuesday, driven by supply shortfalls.

Silver was down 0.5% at $26.37 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,220.16.

Gold Silver gold price Asia Gold

Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on US jobs report

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters