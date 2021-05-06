Markets
Turkish lira eases slightly, central bank seen holding policy rate
06 May 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira eased slightly on Thursday ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, in which it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate steady in the face of rising inflation.
The lira stood at 8.3350 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, slightly weaker than its close of 8.3150 on Wednesday.
The currency has lost more than 10% of its value so far this year including a sharp drop after the central bank governor was ousted in March.
All 18 participants in the Reuters poll estimated the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged.
Turkish lira eases slightly, central bank seen holding policy rate
