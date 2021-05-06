Business & Finance
China suspends economic accord with Australia
- The China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue deal has been suspended "based on the current attitude".
06 May 2021
BEIJING: Beijing said Thursday it has suspended an economic agreement with Australia, an apparent tit-for-tat response to Australia scrapping a Belt and Road infrastructure pact and threat to undo a deal leasing Darwin Port to a Chinese company.
The China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue deal has been suspended "based on the current attitude" of the Australian government, China's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement, blaming some officials of "ideological discrimination."
