FBR extends date of payment of Sales Tax & FED

  • The date of payment sales tax and if which is due on 15-05-2021 is hereby extended up to 18-05-2021.
Ali Ahmed 06 May 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced an extension in date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of April 2021.

“I am directed to refer to the subject and to say that in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of April 2021 as per following schedule due to Eid ul Fitr holidays,” read an FBR notification.

The date of payment sales tax and if which is due on 15-05-2021 is hereby extended up to 18-05-2021. Whereas, the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return which is due on 18-05-2021 is hereby extended up to 21-05-2021.

