ANL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.32%)
AVN 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.57%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.31%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.21%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.07%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
POWER 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.00 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.7%)
UNITY 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.7%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By ▲ 104.93 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,150 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,471 Increased By ▲ 88.2 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
May 06, 2021
Sports

Tuchel salutes Chelsea's desire as Blues reach Champions League final

  • Chelsea face City again in the Premier League on Saturday and Tuchel won't look further ahead than that.
AFP 06 May 2021

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount booked Chelsea's first Champions League final appearance since they won the competition for the only time in 2012.

Tuchel's side will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on May 29.

Chelsea's 3-1 aggregate victory was well deserved as they produced a commanding display in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge, stifling Real's sporadic attacks and repeatedly hitting them on the counter.

They could easily have won more convincingly and Blues boss Tuchel was impressed by their tenacious performance.

"It was difficult in the first half when they had a lot of possession and made us suffer," Tuchel said.

"We were dangerous on counter attacks, but never lost the desire or hunger to defend.

"It was a fantastic performance in the second half and we could have scored more earlier to be safe.

"It is a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team."

Chelsea, who also have an FA Cup final date against Leicester on the horizon, have kept 19 clean sheets since Tuchel replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

That defensive efficiency will give them a chance against City, who they have already beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals this season.

Chelsea face City again in the Premier League on Saturday and Tuchel won't look further ahead than that.

"Ask me four days before the final," he said of Chelsea's chances in Turkey.

"It is too early to talk about the final because there can be injured players, out of form or whatever happens.

"We need to wait and see, hopefully we arrive with the whole squad and in a good moment, because it is not done yet.

"We want to go all the way, and that means arriving in Istanbul wanting to win."

