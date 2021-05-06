ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow: Ashrafi

APP 06 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Talking to media persons prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia at the Islamabad Airport, he said during the visit, the Prime Minister would hold meeting with the Crown Prince, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), Imams of the Two Holy Mosques, and religious and political leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Ashrafi, who is Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was like that of a body with soul. Pakistan’s political, military and religious leadership had made it clear that there would be no compromise on the security of the holy land, he added.

Ashrafi said during the prime minister’s visit, a plan of action would be devised regarding extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence, Islamophobia and blasphemy.

Pakistan wanted unity among the Muslim Ummah for the solution of problems being faced by the Muslims across the world, he added.

Replying to a question, Ashrafi said the OIC was the only forum, which kept the Muslim Ummah united, and all efforts would be made to make its stronger and more effective. “We have never supported the formation of any other alternative forum,” he added.

He said many agreements, including Pak-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council and Green Pakistan Green Saudi Arabia Green Middle East, would be signed during the visit.

To another question, Ashrafi said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present in Saudi Arabia.

Qamar Javed Bajwa OIC Imran Khan Pakistan Ulema Council Muhammad Bin Salman Muslim Ummah Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

