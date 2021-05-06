Captain, two soldiers martyred

RAWALPINDI: The Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dosalli, North Wazirstan after getting reports about presence of terrorists and managed to kill two terrorists.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a media statement, informed that in exchange of fire an officer Captain Faheem and two soldiers Sepoy Shafi and Sepoy Naseem embraced shahadat while fighting against the terrorists.

The Armed Forces Spokesperson added that the IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists where two of them were killed by the Forces.