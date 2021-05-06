300kg hashish confiscated

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation department claimed to have confiscated 300 kilograms of hashish from a car parked in the Nazimabad area.

According to details, the Sindh excise police received the information that a suspicious car loaded with huge quantity of drugs spotted at the Nazimabad area.

Reacting on this information, a team of excise police reached the spot and recovered 300 kilograms of hashish from a car after thorough examination. The estimated value of the drugs is yet to be ascertained meanwhile, the owner of the car managed to flee. Consequent upon the recovery, a case has been registered and investigation in the case has been initiated to trace the car owner.

