PSX announces Eid holidays

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed from May 07, 2021 to May 16, 2021. According to a notice sent to all TRE Certificate Holders and concerned on Wednesday, PSX announced that the stock market shall remain closed from Monday, May 10, 2021 till Saturday, May 15, 2021 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The PSX had already announced that the stock market will remain closed on Friday, May 07, 2021 on account of Jumatul Wida.

According to PSX announcements, Thursday, May 06, 2021 would be the last trading session before Eid holidays and the stock market will re-open on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The PSX, in its notice further said that after Eid holidays, trading and office timing of PSX shall continue as existing i.e. in line with PSX Notice dated April 28, 2021. According to this notice, from Monday to Thursday PSX will open at 09:15am and to close at 12:30pm while for Fridays timing will be from 09:15am to 11:30am.

The PSX notice further said that a separate notification shall be issued in case of any change in trading and office timings of the Exchange.

