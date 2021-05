CTD arrests four accused affiliated with banned SRA

KARACHI: Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Rangers arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The CTD Operation-II and Rangers conducted an operation in Pehlwan Chowrangi near Rabia City, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrested Sajjad Ali Channa alias Sajjad Channa s/o Gul Muhammad, Mohsin Raza Channa alias Mohsin Channa s/o Niaz Hussain Channa, Noushad Ali alias Saddam s/o Sikandar Ali and Aslam Baig s/o Sajjan Khan, according to SSP CTD (Operations) Arif Aziz on Wednesday.