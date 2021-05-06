ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Benazir Mazdoor Card: Stakeholders should be taken on board to make SESSI functional: NKATI

KARACHI: President of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan has proposed that...
Recorder Report 06 May 2021

KARACHI: President of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan has proposed that in order to make SESSI functional, stakeholders, especially the representatives of the Seven Town Associations of Karachi, should be taken on board.

Welcoming the issuance of “Benazir Mazdoor Card” by the Sindh government and appreciating the move, he said that a facility like Mazdoor card was needed for a long time, as no special measures have been taken in the past for the welfare of the workers.

However, the real implementation of the recently introduced Scheme by the Sindh government will provide facilities like health, education, marriage grant, financial assistance and stipends to the workers working in the factories.

“Business community appreciates the efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh, and Saeed Ghani, Labour Minister Sindh, who did this wonderful job,” NKATI president said.

He further said that according to the media reports, registration of 600,000 workers in Sindh is expected in the Benazir Mazdoor Card and if an average of 6 people is estimated in a worker’s family, 3.6 million people in Sindh will be able to benefit from this card. “Workers can get these cards by registering themselves with The Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI), and get benefits by registering their family members in the card,” he mentioned.

Faisal Moiz Khan, while discussing ways to improve the performance of SESSI to make the Benazir Mazdoor Card effective, said that the affairs of SESSI need to be improved, while the hospitals must also be upgraded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

