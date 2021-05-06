Punjab universities VCs: Elahi expresses anger over violation of powers

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Wednesday expresses anger over violation of powers of Vice Chancellors of universities of Punjab.

He gave these remarks during the question hour on higher education in Punjab Assembly. He said that there is a need to change the whole higher education system in the province. He said that provincial higher education commission established during the tenure of the PML- N government does not allow the universities to function; it has only created problems for the universities.

PTI MPA Rashid Akbar Niwani said that there is no system of check and balance on vice chancellors. They are misusing their powers. After the question hour, minister prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din presented the Annual Report of District Hospital Hafizabad for the year 2017-18 in the House.

Meanwhile PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu strongly criticized government on the issue of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan misbehaving with Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf.

During the speech of Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Hassan Murtaza in the assembly members of the treasury benches tried to disrupt him by chanting slogans and by thumping of desks.

Hassan Murtaza said that PML-N reservations regarding rigging in NA 249 elections should be addressed. He demanded that agreement between government and Tehreek-e-Labaik should be made public.

Earlier, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat while talking to media in front of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday said that the firm stance taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the blasphemy issue reflects the sentiments of the entire nation. He said that the government could not compromise on the honor of the Prophet (PBUH) in any way. Criticizing the behavior of opposition in Assembly, Raja said that when it needed to play its democratic role in the House, the opposition always opted to flee. “Now see that the Leader of Opposition Hamza Shahbaz did not come to the first session of the Assembly that shows he has no interest in the Assembly session and the criticism comes from those who have nothing to do with the assembly business. The opposition members come out of the room in Assembly, talk to the media and go away,” he added. Raja Basharat asked whether it was not true that the Speaker had always had the power to suspend the Rules of Procedure so he did not exceed the authority by suspending the normal proceedings last day. He said that yesterday Leghari did not handle the attempt to make the situation controversial on TLP wisely while Malik Ahmad Khan spoke positively on the issue. Responding to the questions of the journalists, the Law Minister said that the Leader of the House should come to the Assembly and enhance its prestige. He said that a detailed decision of the Supreme Court was awaited for the local bodies which would be fully implemented by the government once received. “Regarding the arrested TLP members, the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take steps for their release as per their objective circumstances.”

Raja Basharat said that the number game in Punjab was such that at present there was no possibility of any change. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and military troops for the implementation of Corona SOPs as it was in their own interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021