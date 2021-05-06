Special persons: ‘Washrooms equipped with modern facilities to be constructed in Islamabad’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that washrooms equipped with modern facilities would be constructed in Islamabad for special persons.

Talking to media after inaugurating facilities for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Faisal Mosque, on Wednesday, the speaker National Assembly said that facilitating the PWDs is our national and religious responsibility.

He also said that socio-economic inclusion of PWDs can make them a productive part of society.

He said that the present government is providing modern facilities to special people.

He said that access to special persons in Parliament is being facilitated.

He said that the Parliament is trying to make special people, useful citizens of the society.

He said that the role of the welfare organisation KORT (Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust) is of utmost importance for the welfare of special people.

He said that we have to work together to make special people useful citizens.

He said that the country could be put on the path of development by utilising the potential of the special people.

While addressing the participants, Speaker Asad Qaiser said PWDs have a lot of potential and facilitating them is the priority of the incumbent government.

He said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in colloboration with KORT would build ramps and around 50 washroom facilities for PWDs across the islamabad.

He also remarked that Islamabad would be a model city as far as facilities for the PWDs are concerned.

The Chairman KORT Welfare Society appreciated the speaker’s concern for the PWDs.

He also resolved to continue work for the welfare of the PWDs.

