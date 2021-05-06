Covid-19: 200,000 people vaccinated for first time

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has said that Tuesday for the first time 200,000 people were vaccinated with coronavirus doses.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said that so far over five million Pakistanis have registered them for Covid-19 vaccination. He urged the people over 40 years of age to get them registered for Covid-19 vaccination, and keep taking coronavirus safety measures.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Pakistan, Wednesday, reported 119 new Covid-19 deaths and 4,113 new cases after 44,838 tests were conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 9.19 percent.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, 5,665 patients have recovered taking the national recoveries to 738,727 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC, after the emergence of 4,113 new Covid-19 cases, the national tally of active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 84,480.

Out of 119 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 106 people have died in hospitals of which 38 were on ventilators and 13 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes.

The Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported the most deaths in the past 24 hours.

Multan with 77 percent occupancy of ventilators is on top among the four major areas having maximum ventilators’ utilisation followed by Lahore with 69 percent, Mardan 59 percent, and Bahawalpur 58 percent.

Countrywide 676 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Swabi with 67 percent Oxygen beds occupancy is on top among the four major areas with the maximum Oxygen beds utilisation, followed by Peshawar with 62 percent, Swat 57 percent, and Gujranwala 55 percent.

Of 44,838 tests conducted across the country on Tuesday, 15,297 tests were carried out in Sindh, 16,844 in Punjab, 7,131 in KPK, 4,035 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 628 in Balochistan 507 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 396 in GB.

Out of total of 841,636 coronavirus cases Punjab with 310,616 coronavirus cases is on top followed by Sindh with 287,643 cases, KPK with 121,099 cases, ICT with 76,696 cases, Balochistan with 22,776 cases, AJK with 17,465 cases, and GB 5,341 cases.

Out of 18,429 nationwide Covid-19 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab is on top with 8,741 deaths of which 58 deaths reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh 4,687 deaths of which nine died on Tuesday, KPK with 3,466 deaths of which 43 died on Tuesday, ICT with 698 deaths of which five died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 491 deaths of which four died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 239 deaths, and GB 107 deaths.

A total of 12,010,519 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 5,741 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

