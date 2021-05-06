KP govt identifies 350 water supply schemes in southern districts

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that unavailability of clean drinking water was a long standing issue of southern region adding that provincial government has identified round about 350 schemes in D I Khan , Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and other areas to resolve the issue of clean drinking water.

He was talking to a delegation from district Kohat here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official news release issued here on Wednesday.

The delegation headed by Chairman, Parliamentary Committee Kashmir Shehryar Afridi called on Chief Minister, the other day and discussed matters related to ongoing developmental projects and public issues of district Kohat. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

He stated that the provincial government was paying special attention to education and health sectors and various projects had been initiated in these sectors including strengthening and rehabilitation of basic health units, revamping of District Headquarter Hospitals, outsourcing of various health care facilities, establishment of new medical colleges, launching of BS program in all degree colleges of the province and starting double shift classes in selected schools across the province.

The Chief Minister told the delegates that the government was taking concrete steps for the redressal of all the long standing issues of southern district including availability of health facilities, provision of clean drinking water and other basic amenities of life.

He said that work on various projects for extending gas facilities to different localities of Kohat was underway which on completion would address the gas related problems on permanent basis adding that the incumbent government was taking result oriented steps under a well devised strategy to resolve public issues and provide them relief to optimum level.

The Chief Minister said that sustainable development of all the southern districts of the province including Kohat is one of the highly focused areas of the incumbent provincial government adding that a number of projects are in progress to this effect and would be completed on priority basis.

“Special initiatives are being taken to ensure availability of doctors, allied medical staff and equipments in the hospitals of the South districts to provide state of the art healthcare facilities to people”, he said and added that all these efforts on completion would bring positive change and provide all time solution to the issues in health sector.

The chief minister assured delegates that a meeting of concerned departments would be convened after Eid-ul-Fitr to provide funds for timely completion of developmental projects in Kohat.

On the demand of delegation, the chief minister also directed the board of revenue to take necessary steps for acquisition of land required for the construction of Togh Bala Grid Station in Kohat.

